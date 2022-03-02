BlackRock Inc. Has $627,000 Holdings in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLBC opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.61. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 36.99%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $45,312.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

