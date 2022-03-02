BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Acorda Therapeutics were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Acorda Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.