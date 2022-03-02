BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.88 on March 23rd

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 4.88 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13.
BlackRock has raised its dividend by 37.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. BlackRock has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BlackRock to earn $47.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $19.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.
Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $11.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $726.08. 2,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $827.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $881.31. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,456,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.
BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
