BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.88 on March 23rd

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 4.88 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13.

BlackRock has raised its dividend by 37.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. BlackRock has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BlackRock to earn $47.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $19.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $11.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $726.08. 2,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $827.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $881.31. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,456,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

