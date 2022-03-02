BlackRock Inc. Acquires 42,811 Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lument Finance Trust were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 103,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of LFT stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.27. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

