BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the January 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE DSU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. 1,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,494. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,189,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 95,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,291,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 40.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

