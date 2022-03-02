BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BlackLine worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,803,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BlackLine by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,380,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,927 shares of company stock worth $808,578 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

