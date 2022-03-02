BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.86. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$7.46 and a 12 month high of C$24.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.95.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

