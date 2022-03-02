Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. FMR LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after buying an additional 293,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,427,000 after buying an additional 284,769 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,244,000 after acquiring an additional 179,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,398,000 after acquiring an additional 139,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BLKB stock opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 507.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.