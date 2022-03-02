Black Mountain Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BMAC) Short Interest Down 68.4% in February

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,966,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,364,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,496,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,474,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMAC stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 473,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

