Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

