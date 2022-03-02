Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.67.
About Bio-Path (Get Rating)
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.