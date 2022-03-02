Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. 91,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $370.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.79.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 46,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

