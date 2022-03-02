Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.35% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $344.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Big 5 Sporting Goods (Get Rating)
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.
