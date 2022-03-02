Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.

BCYC stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. 1,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,112. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.64.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,015,000 after purchasing an additional 95,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,416,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,297,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 42,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

