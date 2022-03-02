Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Announces Earnings Results

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,112. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

