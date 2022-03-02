B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07-2.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.B&G Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.850 EPS.

Shares of BGS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.31. 2,373,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,398. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $36.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in B&G Foods by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in B&G Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in B&G Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

