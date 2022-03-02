Beyond Finance Market Cap Reaches $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00042401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.53 or 0.06642599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,985.55 or 0.99871964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00044131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

