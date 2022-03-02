Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 935 ($12.55) price objective on the stock.

TATE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.48) to GBX 940 ($12.61) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of LON:TATE opened at GBX 745 ($10.00) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 712.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 694.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 624.40 ($8.38) and a one year high of GBX 821.20 ($11.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.