Berenberg Bank Raises WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,185

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,185 ($15.90) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WPP. Oddo Bhf lowered WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised WPP from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HSBC raised WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $774.00.
Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.62. WPP has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $83.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth about $6,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 16.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,421,000 after buying an additional 92,664 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth about $4,190,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WPP by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in WPP by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 109,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 52,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
