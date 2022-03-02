Berenberg Bank Increases Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target to GBX 740

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($9.53) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rightmove from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rightmove from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.86) to GBX 650 ($8.72) in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $695.00.

RTMVY opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

