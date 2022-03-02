Berenberg Bank Downgrades Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) to Hold

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$0.90 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.20. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.78.

Galiano Gold stock opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.21 million and a PE ratio of 3.41. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.95.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

