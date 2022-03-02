Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 117.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.67. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

BSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,500,000 after acquiring an additional 860,903 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after buying an additional 230,790 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 213,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

