Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.15)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $59-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.50 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. 97,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,185. The firm has a market cap of $325.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

