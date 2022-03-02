Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 327.3% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BNCHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,887. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. Benchmark Metals has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a s a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses in the operation of Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

