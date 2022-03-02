Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 327.3% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BNCHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,887. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. Benchmark Metals has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.36.
About Benchmark Metals
