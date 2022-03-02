BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Gap Down to $6.65

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.38. BELLUS Health shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 5,937 shares traded.
Several analysts have commented on BLU shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.29.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth $4,506,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in BELLUS Health by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 317,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 107,377 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
