Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,385 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VTIP traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $51.78. 79,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,246. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.88. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%.

