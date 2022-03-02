Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 36 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 54.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,009,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,755.07.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $30.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,094.16. 13,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,787. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,116.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,412.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 652.73 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

