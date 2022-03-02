Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $5.02 on Wednesday, hitting $151.47. 22,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,363. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

