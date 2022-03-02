Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $580,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $2,143,904. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.74. The stock had a trading volume of 40,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,148. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

