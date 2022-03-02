Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 833 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after purchasing an additional 226,555 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.31. 162,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,767,066. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.08%.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.