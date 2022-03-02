Beer Money (BEER) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $384,096.43 and approximately $28,932.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003643 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 355,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

