Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 663,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90,130 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBBY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

