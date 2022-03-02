Beacon Financial Group Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,876,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,725,000 after buying an additional 309,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,710,000 after buying an additional 5,278,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

D traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.75. 11,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.32%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.