Beacon Financial Group Purchases Shares of 17,027 Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,027 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 67.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,043,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,751,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,249. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

