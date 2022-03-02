Beacon Financial Group Buys 149 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Anthem by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Anthem by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $11.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.85. 5,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $450.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.39. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $308.65 and a 1-year high of $472.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.