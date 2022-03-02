Barrington Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

Shares of XRAY opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.