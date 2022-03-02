Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ModivCare in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get ModivCare alerts:

MODV has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $211.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.91.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ModivCare by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,409,000 after buying an additional 129,091 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,564,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000.

ModivCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.