Barclays Trims Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Target Price to $10.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

NYSE AMBP opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $14,423,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,534,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 330,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,355,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 94,970 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

