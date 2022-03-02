Barclays Cuts Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Price Target to €15.00

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €18.00 ($20.22) to €15.00 ($16.85) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CGUSY opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.08.

Get Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme alerts:

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (Get Rating)

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates through the following segments: France Retail; Latam Retail; and E-Commerce. The France Retail segment focuses on the operation of Casino, Monoprix, Franprix-Leader Price and Vindémia sub-group banners. The Latam Retail segment comprises the Éxito, GPA, Disco Uruguay and Libertad food banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.