Barclays Cuts Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Price Target to €15.00

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €18.00 ($20.22) to €15.00 ($16.85) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CGUSY opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.08.
