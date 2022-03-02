Barclays Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €30.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($33.71) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UN01. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($39.89) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on Uniper in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.16) price objective on Uniper in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uniper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.47 ($40.97).

Shares of UN01 opened at €25.92 ($29.12) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.85. Uniper has a one year low of €28.78 ($32.34) and a one year high of €42.45 ($47.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

