Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.42

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 198137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$92.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35.

Get Banyan Gold alerts:

In other news, Director Tara Christie acquired 350,000 shares of Banyan Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,507,109 shares in the company, valued at C$1,821,990.52.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims totaling an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.