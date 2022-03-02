Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given New C$107.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNS. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

NYSE:BNS traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $73.70. 105,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $67.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,538 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203,008 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,943 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,832,000 after acquiring an additional 75,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

