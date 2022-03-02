Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 229,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $162,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average is $118.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

