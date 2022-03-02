Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 85,533 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,538,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,533 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $134,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in UDR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

