Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 63,674 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of IDEX worth $141,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in IDEX by 114.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 648.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after buying an additional 208,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,848,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 109.6% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 194,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after buying an additional 101,515 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $188.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.95 and its 200-day moving average is $219.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

