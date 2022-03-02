Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $157.80 Million Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,594,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $157,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POWI opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.99. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

