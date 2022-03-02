Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $151.63 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $151,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after purchasing an additional 190,378 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,649,000 after buying an additional 92,876 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after buying an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,140,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,261,000 after purchasing an additional 33,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $425.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.17 and a 200-day moving average of $433.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $354.17 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

