Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $148.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,832,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $148,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126,228 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 796.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 39,564 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.83.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

