Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $144.50 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $144,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 199,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Roku by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Roku by 8.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,206,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,632 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $136.62 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,408,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

