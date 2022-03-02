Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $132.43 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,425,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $132,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Amcor Profile (Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.