Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,257,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.35% of Service Co. International worth $136,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.47.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.